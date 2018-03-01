Dental Loupe Market Forecast to 2022: World Industry Growth, Share, Size and Trends

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 United States Dental Loupe Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Dental Loupe market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in United States, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In United States market, the top players include

• Carl Zeiss Meditec

• Orascoptic (Kavo Kerr)

• Halma

• Heine

• Designs For Vision

• SurgiTel (GSC)

• Sheer Vision

• Seiler Instrument

• PeriOptix (DenMat)

• KaWe

• Rose Micro Solutions

• ADMETEC

• NSE

• Xenosys

Split by product types/category, covering

• Clip-On Loupe

• Headband Mounted Loupe

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Dental Loupe Market Overview

2 United States Dental Loupe Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

3 United States Dental Loupe Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 United States Dental Loupe Players Profiles and Sales Data

5 United States Dental Loupe Market Forecast (2017-2022)

6 Production Cost Analysis of Dental Loupe

7 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9 Market Influences Factors Analysis

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

