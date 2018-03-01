Data Recovery Tool by DataNumen Received Support for Access 2016

DataNumen, a world-leading provider of data recovery software, announces an update for its award-winning recovery tool for Microsoft Access. The new version delivers 93% recovery rate along with enhanced performance and supports database files created in the latest Access 2016.

In 2018, Microsoft Access remains the most popular desktop database. Indeed, thanks to familiar interface and deep yet effortless integration with other apps in the Office suite, Access is often praised as the most robust way to develop database-driven applications. One of disadvantages of this well-designed system is relative proneness to data corruption. Data recovery from damaged Access files is still a popular request.

DataNumen Access Repair has been recovering user data from corrupted Access mdb and accdb files since 2001. What’s more important, the accuracy and rate of recovery were always ahead of competitors. In the latest version 2.3, DataNumen Access Repair demonstrates recovery rate of 93.4% which is by far the best result on the market.

Working with the program is easy. A user selects a damaged mdb or accdb file to recover and lets the program do the rest. Upon completion, DataNumen Access Repair displays the list of recovered objects and creates the output file. Importantly, the tool supports databases created in Microsoft Access 95, 97, 2000, 2002 (XP), 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016 and can deal with a wide range of problems with those files. Such issues as ‘unrecognized database format’, ‘couldn’t find the object’, ‘the database needs to be repaired’, ‘cannot open database’ and even ‘unknown error’ are all automatically handled by DataNumen Access Repair.

DataNumen Access Repair 2.3 is popular among home users who use Access to store and catalogue information and fear some day data can be lost, and among skilled technicians in mid and large-scale businesses to quickly and efficiently repair damaged Access databases.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Access Repair is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Visa/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016. Prices start from $199.95 per license with volume discounts provided both for personal and corporate use.

