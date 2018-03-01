Cognitive Robotics Market 2018 Research Analysis and Potential of Market from 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

In cognitive robotics, a robot body is just a vehicle that helps in physical display of movements. The major component here is the cognitive process which is based on artificial intelligence. Cognitive robotics is an emerging technology in which a pattern of outputs is traced in order to automate the processes. Imitation learning technique follows generation of reasonable solutions to solve similar kind of problems by looking for a good solution in its recorded patterns knowledge base. This technique helps robots in learning skills from other robots or agents.

North America region holds the largest market share of global Cognitive Robotics Market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for innovative technologies and adoption of existing technological advancements in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies. Cognitive robotics is here to bring an era of automation and change the landscape of businesses.

Cognitive robotics market has been segmented on the basis of learning type and application. The learning type segment is further bifurcated into motor babble, imitation and knowledge acquisition. Out of which, the motor babbling technique involves correlating of complex motor movements in order to receive a feedback which can be recorded and given as a pattern of motor output.

Merging the cognitive science and robotics has bought the field of cognitive robotics. It basically deals with the cognitive phenomena of anticipating, attention, perception, planning and reasoning. It operates by imitating another agent or recording a certain pattern and helps in providing the desired output with the help of traced pattern. A basic feature used in cognitive robotics by paying attention to the environment and other activities of the user is the predictive analytics. With the help of predictions, cognitive robotics is being able to anticipate a persons intended actions.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Chip designers and fabricators

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Consumers

Technology Providers

Key Players

The prominent players in cognitive robotics market are – Cognitive Operational Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Haapie SAS (France), KinderLab Robotics (U.S.), Tinybots (Netherlands), BKIN Technologies Limited (Canada), R.U. Robots Limited (U.K.), Behaviour Labs SRL (Italy), Heron Robots SRL (Italy), Perceptronic Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cognitive Spring (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Cognitive robotics market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Learning Type

Motor babble

Imitation

Knowledge Acquisition

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cognitive robotics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in cognitive robotics market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for innovations in that region.

