China outstripping US in Red wine Market | increasement of 136% over five years recorded

Introduction to Red wine Market

Developing economy and increasing disposable income have a major impact on the red wine market. The increased demand of alcoholic beverages imparting low-calories is also driving the market of red wine. Various product-types available in red wine is found to support the growth of red wine market. High focus on Research and development has led to innovations and fortifications in red wine varieties which has supported in fueling up red wine market share in global wine market.

In the major red wine type, still wine is found to hold a major share and is calculated to increase at high rate globally. Consumption of dry wine is dominating the share of wine varieties segregated on the basis of taste due to high consumer’s preference towards authentic flavors in the red wine variety. However, consumption of sweet wine is found to be rising at a steady growth rate in various regions. Sale of heavy body wine is found to be escalating at a high rate. Among the major wine product-type, Cabernet Sauvignon holds a lion’s share followed by Merlot.

Market Overview:

Red wine is made up of the black varieties of grapes which are highly pigmented and are rich in anthocyanin and tannins content. The aging of the fermented wines gives the wine their unique color which varies from brick red in case of mature wine and darker brown for older wines. Red wines are stored in barrels for ageing and to increase the alcohol level to the desired level. Red wines are found to be rich in anti-oxidants majorly resveratrol which adds to the health benefits obtained from red wines.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Global Red Wine Market are Caviro (Italy), Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile), E & J Gallo Winery (U.S.), Constellation Brands, Inc. (U.S.), The Wine Group (U.S.), Treasury Wine Estates (Australia), Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina), Diageo plc (U.K.)

Study Objectives of Red Wine Market

• Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by red wine-type, taste, wine body-type, product-type and region

• To analyze key driving forces which are influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of Red Wine

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Avail a Sample Copy [PDF] @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2951

Intended Audience

• Red Wine Manufacturers

• Wine Industries

• Alcoholic beverage Industries

• Retailers and Wholesalers

• Traders, Importers and Exporters

Key Findings:

• Sparkling red wine amongst the red wine type is found to grow at a higher growth rate

• Top exporters of red wine include France, Italy, Spain, Chile and Australia

Segments

• Red Wine has been segmented on the basis of Red Wine-Type which comprises Still Wine, Sparkling Wine, Dessert Wine, Fortified Wine, Others. Still Wine is found to hold a major share due to its high alcohol concentration.

• Red Wine has been segmented on the basis of Taste which comprises Dry, Medium, and Sweet. Dry Red Wine holds a lion’s share in the global wine market.

• Red Wine has been segmented on the basis of Wine Body-Type which comprises Light, Medium, and Heavy. Heavy wine is holding a large share followed by medium based on the high and medium alcohol content.

• Red Wine has been segmented on the basis of Product-Type which comprises Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Shiraz, Merlot, Others. Cabernet Sauvignon wine is holding a large share based on high popularity from the consumer’s side.

Table of Content include –

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methods

3.1.1 Primary Research

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.2 Forecast Model

3.3 Market Size Estimation

Move to enquiry form here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2951

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Trends In Supply/Production

4.1.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption

4.1.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces

4.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.6 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries

5 MARKET TRENDS

5.1 Consumer Trends

5.2 Feedstock Analysis

5.3 Trends In Production And Consumption

5.4 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

6. GLOBAL RED WINE MARKET-By Red Wine-Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

6.2.1 Still Wine

6.2.2 Sparkling Wine

6.2.3 Dessert Wine

6.2.4 Fortified Wine

6.2.5 Others

7. GLOBAL RED WINE MARKET- By Taste

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

7.2.1 Dry

7.2.2 Medium

7.2.3 Sweet

8. GLOBAL RED WINE MARKET-By Wine Body-Type

Continue ….

Interested? Ask for the Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2951

Regional Analysis

The Global Red Wine Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe region has the major market share followed by North America. Developing economy has led to changing life-style due to which Europe is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. Changing consumer’s preferences amongst the alcoholic beverages will support the sale of Red Wine in various region during the forecast period. The Major importers of Red Wine include U.S., U.K., Germany, China and Canada. Based on the higher demand for alcoholic beverages with lesser calories, the import and export of red wine in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady growth rate.

The Global Red Wine Market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Others

The report for Global Red Wine Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Note: To Access Full Report, Requesting you to visit above mentioned links, and allow us to contribute in your business market