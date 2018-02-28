Women Health Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market is growing globally with the rapid pace and Forecast to 2027

The Market Research Future has been published New Research Reports which is Global Women Health Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market & In This Report the Information has been Provided like Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends & Forecast which is making through primary and secondary research which is done by professional healthcare researcher.

General Electric Company (UK), CooperSurgical Inc. (US), ASCEND Therapeutics US, LLC. (US), Rinovum Women’s Health, LLC. (US), HRA Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US) and others. are some of the major players in the Global Women Health Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market.

Global Women Health Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market – Overview

Women health has been on concern from a long period of time but past few years it has become an urgent priority for the whole world. Women’s health issues has now attracted the internationally attention gradually. These concerns have taken the momentum rapidly when the United Nations’ has addressed the elimination of sex-based disparities in health care and reduction in maternal mortality in their Millennium Development Goals (MDG) by 2015.

These sex based health disparities are evident throughout the world and are greater in the economically developing nations. Women in the developing nations even lacks the basic health care and are face life-debilitating and life-threatening healthcare issues. Some health issues like maternal mortality, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, gynaecological disorders and cervical cancer are a few of the issues that plague the developing nations. According to the Women health can be defined as the general practice management that involves a holistic patient centred approach to the physical, mental and emotional health of women. Women’s health issues majorly includes menstruation, contraception, maternal health, menopause, postmenopausal osteoporosis and cancer (breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer among others). There is a rising need of a proper healthcare structure which will help in eradicating the burden of the diseases faced by the women all across the globe. The growing government initiatives, investment in the R&D facilities by major players in women health disease diagnosis & treatment and rising awareness about the early diagnosis of the diseases or conditions are some of the major factors which has spurred the growth of Women Health Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market.

With the growing awareness of early diagnosis, advanced treatment and growing novel drugs to treat the women health disorders among the patients and healthcare professionals has supported the growth of the market. The health of women is of particular concern as in many societies women are disadvantaged by discrimination rooted in sociocultural factors. For instance, women and girls face increased vulnerability to HIV/AIDS. There are many different factors which affects the market, either they help in the growth of the market or may hinder the growth of the market. Each of them have been considered separately for women healthcare in the healthcare industry in the following sub sections.

Further Women’s lives have changed over the centuries, being a woman has many implications for health. Men and women share many similar health problems but some health problems are specific to women only. Women experience unique health issues and conditions from pregnancy and menopause to gynecological conditions which affect the women’s health majorly. Many diseases occurred to women are caused due to poor health. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, In U.S. approximately 12.5 percent of women older than 18 are considered to be in poor health in 2015. The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the key indicator which caused female specific health conditions. As per World Health organization (WHO), more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight and out of these over 600 million adults were obese ) in 2014. And this is the major cause of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders, and some cancers such as endometrial, breast, ovarian among others. As per the study published in the journal JAMA reveals that for the years 2013-2014 the obesity prevalence was 35% for men and 40% for women in United States

Global Women Health Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global women health disease diagnosis & treatment market is divided into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest market for women health disease diagnosis & treatment, followed by Europe. Rise in number of women health disorders, increasing government expenditure and rise in awareness concerning women healthcare in developed countries are the factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for women health disease diagnosis & treatment, primarily due to development and modernization of health care infrastructure, increasing per capita income, and rising focus by key players on establishment of new distribution networks in emerging nations has spurred the growth in this region.

