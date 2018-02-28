Weight Loss Surgery May Cut Risk of Death In Obese Adults By Half

Weight loss surgery or bariatric surgery has received a lot of attention for some time. Researchers have conducted several studies to show whether it is good or bad for a patient’s overall health. The debate continues with the most recent study published in the medical journal JAMA, where it says that obese middle-aged women and men who had bariatric surgery to lose weight may have decreased their risk of death by a whopping 50 percent as compared to those that went about weight loss the traditional way.

The study noted that obese adults might benefit from an increased lifespan using this procedure. It outlines two different procedures for this namely:

• A sleeve gastrectomy or biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch –This entails using a gastric band or complete removal of a section of the stomach with the sole aim of reducing the size of the stomach.

• A Roux-en-Y gastric bypass – This involves creating a smallpouch from a small section of the stomach and then directly attaching it to the small intestine, thereby bypassing the duodenum and a large portion of the stomach.

Findings from the study also showed that those that did not undergo surgery had a rate of death of 2.3 percent while those that had surgery were at 1.3 percent. The difference is quite significant especially considering the discussion is about life expectancy.

The scientists involved in the study pointed out key concerns that patients should be aware of before opting for the surgery. These include malabsorption of nutrients, which may lead to protein deficiency, vitamin deficiency, and anemia. A previous study carried in Bariatric Surgical Practice and Patient Care revealed that a Roux-en-Y might cause increased levels of estrogen in men as well as a vitamin D deficiency. These two side effects may have a negative impact on fertility.

As the debate surges on, the figures and findings continue to tell a new story. Weight loss surgery continues to argue out its case.

