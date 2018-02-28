Thyristor Market: Increasing Demand For Building Plants With Low Carbon Emission

​Thyristor is a solid-state semiconductor device along with four layered alternating p-type and N materials. The thyristor with three-lead is designed for controlling large current with the help of its two leads by combining the current with that of a smaller current from its other lead which is known as the control lead. The two-lead thyristor are used in switching if the potential difference between its lead is large. The thyristor is also known as silicon-controlled rectifier. It is used to manage elements in phase angle triggered controllers, which is also known as phase fired controllers. It can also be used for low conduction losses of Bjt, this would help to fulfill demand in the current electric system.

Thyristor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Up gradation of old power infrastructure for example New York’s leading business organizations called for modernization of infrastructure to the state’s old power infrastructure is likely to drive the thyristor market in the near future. Moreover, growth in the development of offshore farms is likely to drive the thyristor market. Furthermore, government initiatives towards establishing HVDC grid are likely to play an important part towards the growth of thyristor market.

Factors like economic uncertainty, low awareness about the optimal usage of the thyristor and high cost of construction in infrastructure development are the biggest challenge in the growth in demamd of the thyristor market.

Rise in demand for consumer electronics, increasing demand for building plants with low carbon emission from power systems and building of smart grid is expected to drive the thyristor market in the near future. The thyristor is still in its nascent stage and is expected to witness massive development and patent filings. Most of the major electronic companies are conducting development and extensive research activities to get the first mover advantage. The thyristor market is currently experiencing a splurge of new product development.

Thyristor Market: Segmentation

The thyristor market by industrial application has been segmented into motor control; include power, light dimmer, liquid level, pressure control system and others. The power application can be further segmented into power below 500 MW, 500-999 MW, 1000-2000 MW and above 2000 MW. The market can be further segmented by compensation into series compensation, shunt compensation and shunt compensation and combined series.

Thyristor Market: Geographical Dynamics

Geographically the thyristor market has been broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America led the global thyristor market. A lot of development work is done to modernize the old power infrastructure. Moreover, a lot of new power infrastructure is developed in the region, this is expected to drive the growth in demand for thyristors. North America is followed by Europe. Rest of the world is the most attractive region in the global thyristor market as there is a huge growth in infrastructure for the power industry. Asia Pacific followed the rest of the world in terms of the growth in the thyristor market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key players operating in the thyristor market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Toshiba Corp. (Japan) and SEMIKRON International GmbH (Germany).

