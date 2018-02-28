Safe Steel Strapping with Rounded Edges from X-Pak

X-Pak, an Australian provider of transport lashings, provides a range of safe steel strapping for heavy loads. With smooth, rounded edges, they minimise the risk of injury.

[TAMWORTH, 01/03/2018] – X-Pak is a provider of lashings and strapping designed for the transportation industry. Based in Australia, they offer a range of safe steel strapping designed for heavy loads. All of their steel strapping systems feature high tensile steel with smooth, rounded edges, which minimise the risk of cuts and other injuries.

A Safe Choice

X-Pak’s strappings are made from premium steel and are manufactured to the highest quality standards. The company offers a full range of strapping sizes suited for any sized load.

Their high tensile strapping has been heat-treated, which greatly increases its strength, toughness and ductility. It offers additional protection during shipment, securing heavy loads in place.

Each batch of strapping has been tested to ensure excellent quality and performance, delivering optimum results every time. The steel is also recyclable, minimising the amount of waste produced.

Ribbon Wound Steel Strap

Ideal for small to medium volume users, X-Pak’s ribbon wound rolls come in packs of 30 rolls per skid. Ribbon wound rolls are painted black, and feature smooth, rounded edges. Each roll weighs roughly 16kg each.

Ribbon wound steel comes in three sizes: 13mm, 16mm and 19mm. They have a system strength of 550kg, 650kg and 780 kg respectively. Each roll is administered using an A-Frame dispenser, which is also available from X-Pak.

Rope Wound Steel Strap

For high volume users, rope wound steel strap is the recommended choice. X-Pak offers two sizes of rope wound steel strap, available in widths of 16mm and 19mm. The first type has a system strength of 650kg, while the second can hold up to 750kg.

X-Pak also offers a range of snap-on seals to fasten straps with ease. X-Pak delivers Australia wide.

About X-Pak

X-Pak is a cargo strapping and lashing systems business in Australia, offering transport and cargo securing solutions across the country. Internationally certified, their products uphold the highest standards of safety.

For more information, visit https://www.xpak.com.au.