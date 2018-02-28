Power Transmission Cables Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand, Upcoming Trends and Foresight to 2022

Market Highlights

Power Transmission Cable Market will drive by replacement of old grid infrastructure and rising inclusion of renewable power resources. However, urbanization and rapid industrialization will be the major factors for the development of the market. The market for Power Transmission Cables services is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market

Asia Pacific is expected to retain its majority share in the Power Transmission Cables services market, growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. North America will be the second largest market for power transmission cables. Middle East is expected to increase its market share of the global power transmission cables market due to huge investment by Saudi Arabia in power transmission infrastructure.

Power Transmission Cables Market expected to post a growth rate of 6.5% CAGR between 2016 and 2022

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Power Transmission Cables industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin and Central America. The scope of the study segments the global Power Transmission Cables market based on services into Installation, voltage, and Users.

Key Players

The key players of Global Power Transmission cables Market report include-

General Cable Technologies Corp.,

Southwire Co. LLC,

Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co. Ltd.,

KEC International Ltd.,

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.,

Nexans S.A.,

Prysmian S.p.A.,

Shandong DingChang Tower Co. Ltd.,

Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

