Pectus excavatum is a healthcare term that describes an abnormal formation in the rib cage that gives the chest a caved-in or sunken look.

Considerations

Pectus excavatum is usually a congenital (present at birth) abnormality. Or, it may develop following birth. The situation can be mild or serious.

Pectus excavatum is due to as well substantially development from the connective tissue that joins the ribs for the breastbone (sternum). This causes the sternum to develop inward. Because of this, there’s a depression within the chest over the sternum, which may possibly seem fairly deep.

When the situation is severe, the heart and lungs could be affected. Also, the way the chest looks may result in emotional pressure for the child.