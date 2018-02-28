Packaging and Labeling (Healthcare) Services Market to be Worth US$ 136.27 Billion by 2023

This report on packaging and labeling (health care) services market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing services of packaging and labeling such as blister packaging of tablets and capsules, etc. as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global packaging and labeling (health care) services market with respect to the leading market segments based on major packaging products, packaged products and geographies.

The global packaging and labeling (health care) services market has been studied based on major packaging product segments, packaged products segments, and their regional as well as national markets. Based on packaging type, the global market has been categorized into two major segments: primary packaging (blisters, bottles, pouches, tubes, others) and secondary packaging (labeling and cartoning). Based on packaged product type, the global market has been categorized into four major segments: solid dosage forms, semi-solid dosage forms, liquid dosage forms and medical devices. The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2013 to 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all segments, considering 2014 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the packaging and labeling (health care) services market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Geographically, the packaging and labeling (health care) services market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and rest of the world (RoW). Each regional market for packaging and labeling (health care) services has been further categorized into major national markets such as the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, and Brazil. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2013 to 2023 along with CAGR % from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2014 as the base year.

The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global market. The report also profiles key players operating in the packaging and labeling (health care) services market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include 3M Company, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Schott AG, Sonoco Products Company, and WestRock Company.

