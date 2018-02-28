Obesity Surgery Safer Than Traditional Treatments, Study Suggests

There are more weight loss discussions due to the increase in the number of overweight individuals. Diet and exercise are usually given as solutions and many rarely get into discussions about weight loss surgery. It does seem like an extreme method to lose weight but a recent study suggests it may be a safer option compared to traditional methods for obese individuals.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the study was conducted by researchers at the Clalit Research Institute in Israel and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The study looked at patients’ medical history over 10 years. Analysis of the resulting data brought rather interesting results. It showed that middle-aged people that had bariatric surgery have a 50 percent lower death rate than those who went for traditional methods for treating obesity such as exercise, dietary adjustments and behavioral changes. A co-author of the study, Dr. Philip Greenland, observed that with these results they showed that a longer life is one of the long-term benefits of bariatric surgery.

The medical data was from 8,385 who had bariatric surgery (of which 65 percent were women and 35 percent men) and 25,155 who went for non-invasive treatments instead. It was then adjusted for age, sex and related diseases. The results revealed several other findings including:

• Those that did not have the surgery were twice as likely to die within the length of the ten-year study.

• Patients that went for the surgery had a higher reduction in body mass index (BMI), lower diagnosis rates of new diabetes and better blood pressure.

• A larger number of those that had diabetes before the surgery went into remission after surgery.

Weight loss surgery is quite effective for severe obesity but may not necessarily be for every patient. Discussing options with doctors would give patients better insight and help them make an informed choice.

