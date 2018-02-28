North America and Europe Isothermal Packaging Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Isothermal packaging is an innovative insulated packaging used for the transportation of goods at controlled temperatures. It finds extensive application in the food and pharmaceutical industries as it efficiently preserves the products from thermal and physical shocks. Most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Isothermal Packaging in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Softbox

Marko Foam Products

Tempack

American Aerogel Corporation

Polar Tech

InsulTote

…

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bubble

Composite Materials

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Food

Other

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Isothermal Packaging market.

Chapter 1, to describe Isothermal Packaging Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Isothermal Packaging, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Isothermal Packaging, for each country, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

…

