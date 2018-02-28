Newcastle University excels in global subject rankings

Newcastle University subjects are among the world’s best, according to global higher education rankings.

New Delhi, 28 February, The QS World University Rankings by subject places Newcastle University as one of the top institutions globally, featuring 28 of its subjects across all three faculties – the highest-ever number of courses for Newcastle. The global survey of over 1,100 universities shows that Newcastle University is among the best for many of its popular subjects, ranking five of them in the top 100: Architecture, Linguistics, Anatomy, Dentistry and Geography.

Other disciplines highlighted by the guide include: Economics, Engineering & Technology, Medicine, Sociology, Archaeology, Civil Engineering, Biology, Arts & Humanities, Pharmacy and Psychology.

Professor Richard Davies, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Engagement and Internationalisation, Newcastle University, said: “Our performance in the latest QS World University Rankings by subject is a testament to the quality and impact of our research. The ranking is one of several measures that can be used to assess the quality, impact and reputation of our research and teaching.”

Phoebe Hornsby, a MEng Civil Engineering student, said: “My degree has included a lot of international context. We’ve learned about global challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity, studied engineering design for developing countries, and earlier this year I was part of an engineering expedition to Borneo.”

Ray Panesar, a Dental Surgery added, said: “One thing that has stood out to me from day one was the staff’s commitment to excellent teaching. It really does make a difference when the people teaching you are not only passionate about their subject, but passionate about ensuring you get the most out of the sessions.”

George Snape, Urban Planning undergraduate, added: “The whole experience is just fantastic. You have excellent teaching and support from a world class university whilst at the same time having an excellent social aspect which complements your learning and enhances your experience. Newcastle attracts a large range of people from all over the UK and the world, who I perhaps wouldn’t have come in contact with or been friends with if I did not come to Newcastle.”

To produce the rankings, QS employs a mix of academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper and an H-index, which is a measure both the productivity and impact of the work published by the institutions’ academics.

The QS team analysed over 22 million papers, producing close to 200 million citations. It has ranked 1,130 institutions from 151 countries, across 48 subjects in 5 subject areas, creating 14,000 published entries.

This latest data builds on University’s strong performance in UK and international league tables, which saw Newcastle placed in the Top 30 in the Guardian University Guide 2018, 105th in the world in the 2017 Leiden Ranking, 161st in the QS World University Rankings 2018 and 175th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018.

Newcastle University, UK, is a thriving international community of some 27,750 students from over 130 countries worldwide. As a member of the Russell Group of research intensive universities in the UK, Newcastle has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. The Research Excellence Framework 2014 (REF) placed Newcastle University 16th in the UK for Research Power and most of our research (78%) were assessed to be world-leading or internationally excellent. Newcastle University is honoured with a Gold Award – in the Teaching Excellence Framework and is known for research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers (TEF).

Newcastle University is also ranked:

– 1st in the UK for Computing Science research impact, 3rd in the UK for Civil Engineering research power and 11th in the UK for Mathematical Sciences research.

– 3rd in the UK for English, and in the top 12 for Geography, Architecture, and Planning, and Cultural and Media Studies research quality

– 4th amongst UK medical schools for Clinical Medicine research intensity

Newcastle University is also among the top 20 universities in the country with the employment rate of 94%.

