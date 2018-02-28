Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market“

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) provides access to cloud-like computing and storage resources at the mobile edge, within the Radio Access Network (RAN) and in close proximity to mobile subscribers. A deployment at the Mobile Edge can provide applications with significant benefits, for example the ultra-low latency necessary for emerging applications such as Tactile Internet. Mobile Edge Computing opens up services to consumers and enterprise customers as well as to adjacent industries that can now deliver their mission-critical applications over the mobile network. The MEC market is expected to witness a growing demand globally owing to its growing trend in different applications due to its low latency, high content delivery and high quality of experience.

The mobile edge computing market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile edge computing market for the period 2017 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. It also provides the comprehensive analysis of mobile edge computing market based on its component type, various industry vertical and by technology.

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Segmentation

Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Further software segment is subdivided into video analytics, location services, internet of things (IoT), data caching, connected vehicles and others, the service segment also divided into consulting, system integration and maintenance. Based on industry vertical the market is categorized into media and entertainment, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI and others (Manufacturing & Education). The mobile edge computing market has also been segmented based on Technology into 4G, 5G and Wi-Max. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section.

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

This research study on the global mobile edge computing market provides a detailed analysis of how mobile network operators (MNO’s) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNO’s) in different regions use mobile edge computing to enhance user experience. The report also covers that how the hardware and software segment is going to contribute to the growth of the mobile edge computing market.

The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the mobile edge computing market growth over the forecast period 2017-2025. It also highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the mobile edge computing market growth during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The study provides the holistic perspective on the mobile edge computing market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Million) across every region. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, and the various recent developments.

The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of mobile edge computing market globally. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of mobile edge computing market. The report also provides value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis for the mobile edge computing market. Market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the global mobile edge computing market.

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Competitive Analysis

The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

