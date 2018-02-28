Miller & Steiert, P.C. Defends Individuals Involved in Colorado DUI Cases

[LITTLETON, 03/01/2018] – As one of the leading law firms in the state, Miller& Steiert, P.C. handles various Colorado cases deftly. It offers competent legal representation infamily law, probate administration and litigation, estate planning, employment law, civil and commercial litigation, criminal defense, and mediation and arbitration.

The firm also handlesColorado DUI (Driving Under the Influence) cases, of whichthere were more than 10,000 reported in 2017 alone.

Mounting DUI Cases in Colorado

The Coloradoan reports that the state’s law enforcement officers arrested 10,359 drivers in 2017 during 14 enforcement periods. This is an increase from last year’s record of 7,279,during 12 enforcement periods.

These arrests are part of the state’s “The Heat Is On” campaign, which targets impaired drivers especially during the holidays. The Fort Morgan Times reports that so far, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol have already made 860 arrests in 2018.

Legal Representation for DUI Cases

Miller & Steiert, P.C. provides legal representation to individuals who are involved in DUI cases. Its lawyers examine and question any alleged evidence against adriver, look for loopholes in the examination process, and use them to defend the client.

The firm also keeps clients informed of their situations. It lays out the possible scenarios but works toward the most favorable one.Moreover, the firm’slawyers educate clients aboutpossible defense strategies, aim to minimize penalties, and guide the defendant’s speech and actions to avoid adverselegal consequences.

When handling DUI cases, Miller & Steiert, P.C. leaves no stone unturned in looking for ways to effectively represent the client’s case.

About the Law Firm

Miller & Steiert, P.C. is a Denver-based, full-service law firm that has more than 50 years of legal experience in Colorado law. It is composed of 11 competent lawyers, many paralegals, and reliable staff. Its tradition of responsibility to each client setsit apart from other law firms in the state.

For more information about its practice areas, visit m-s-lawyers.com.