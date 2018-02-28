Maxisafe Provides Various Safety Gloves for Different Industrial Applications

Hand injuries are one of the most common work-related injuries in Australia. Workplace safety product manufacturers, such as Maxisafe, develop different types of gloves for many industrial applications.

[MELBOURNE, 01/03/2018] – In Australia, almost eight thousand four hundred people are admitted to hospital emergency rooms every year with hand or wrist injuries. According to Safe Work Australia, the building and construction industry has injury rates that are twenty-five per cent higher than other industrial workers.

Workplace Injury Rates

The Office of the Federal Safety Commissioner stated that between July and December 2017, one-third of injuries in the workplace were on the upper limbs, especially on the hands and fingers. Many industrial companies in Australia perform worksite audits of their accident rates and came up with the same conclusion that the majority of their worker injury rates come from hand and finger accidents.

Hand Safety Campaigns

Due to the frequency of hand and finger accidents, many construction companies undertook hand safety awareness campaigns that aimed to enhance accuracy on internal incident reporting. Awareness programmes designed to encourage wearing personal protective equipment and regularise reviews of workplace accidents were implemented.

Construction company heads interviewed their workers and observed them work with and without safety gloves. When company heads discovered that some tasks were hindered by wearing safety gloves, they noticed that workers did not wear them due to the gloves not being appropriate for certain tasks. The outcome of the campaign made company heads provide appropriate safety gloves for different tasks.

Using Quality Safety Gloves

Maxisafe offers an extensive range of industrial gloves that are manufactured to meet global standards. Their range includes gloves that are heat protective, chemical resistant, liquid proof, cut resistant and more.

Safety gloves by Maxisafe are sourced from top quality brands. For instance, their Black Knight product line features advanced Gripmaster technology that features excellent grip, which is suitable for wet and oily environments. They also have the Black Shield range, which offers high puncture resistance with exceptional dexterity, allowing workers to work while maintaining full hand and finger protection.

About Maxisafe

Maxisafe is a trusted safety equipment supplier in Australia. The company offers a range of high-quality safety products directly through their preferred distributor network. From heavy-duty gloves to functional safety glasses, Maxisafe has almost every safety product needed in industrial companies.

View their range of products at https://maxisafe.com.au/.