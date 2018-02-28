Managed Pressure Drilling Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2021

Market Synopsis of Managed Pressure drilling

Market Scenario

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: The demand for energy and power is ever increasing and has resulted in increasing exploration activities both onshore and offshore. Exploration has resulted in increasing drilling activities which is pushing the demand in the Managed Pressure Drilling Market. Increasing exploration activities in deep water and ultra-deep water will significantly contribute towards the growth and development of the Managed Pressure drilling market.

North America is expected to dominate the Managed Pressure Drilling market mainly due to significant exploration onshore and offshore, undertaken in this region. Increasing demand for budget drilling techniques is expected to increase the demand in the Managed Pressure Drilling market.

The ever increasing demand for energy and power has resulted in increasing exploration activities both onshore and offshore. Exploration has resulted in increasing drilling activities which is pushing the demand in the Managed Pressure drilling market. Increasing exploration activities in deep water and ultra-deep water will significantly contribute towards the growth and development of the Managed Pressure drilling market, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures, widely spread over 120 pages.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the managed pressure drilling market are

Weatherford International (Ireland),

Archer Well Services (U.K.),

Schlumberger Limited (U.S.),

Halliburton (U.S.)

Baker Hughes (U.S.).

Managed Pressure Drilling Market – Regional Analysis

Regions such as Africa and Latin America have emerged as attractive prospects for offshore E&P activities, due to their vast unexplored hydrocarbons reserves

Managed Pressure Drilling Global Market – Segments

The Managed Pressure Drilling Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation On the basis of Technology : Comprises Mudcap Drilling, Constant Bottom Hole Pressure and Return Flow control Drilling.

Segmentation On the basis of Well Type: Comprises Land and Offshore.

Segmentation On the basis of Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The offshore segment is expected to have the fastest market growth during the forecast period

