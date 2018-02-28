Malt Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The report on Malt Market by application (Beer, whisky, food and beverages, and others),by brewers (base malt, single malt, standard malt and specialty malt), by source(barley, rice, rye, wheat and some others), by type(dry extract, malt flour and liquid extract) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Malt Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The report segments the global malt market by application, brewers, source, type and region. In terms of application, the market is segmented into Beer, whisky, food and beverages, functional foods, pharmaceuticals, slim diet and some others. In terms of brewers, the market segmentation includes base malt, single malt, standard malt and specialty malt. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into barley, rice, rye, wheat and some others. Furthermore, based on type, the market segmentation includes dry extract, malt flour and liquid extract.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest malt market in the world followed by Europe. Increasing consumption of malt based food products, presence of large beer and alcohol industries drive these markets. France and Belgium drive the European malt market with high production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest emerging market as there is considerable increase in consumption of malt-based food products and alcoholic beverages. While the traditional markets saturate, the major market players can find opportunities in growing economies in South America and Africa. Increasing acceptance of wine and non-malt beverages, pose serious challenge to the players in the malt market.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global malt market Boortmalt Group, Cargill Inc, Cofco Malt, GrainCorp Ltd, Heineken, Malteurop Group, Malteries Soufflet, Rahr Malting, Russky Solod, Simpsons Malt Ltd.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of malt both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of eubiotics acids. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the malt market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to malt market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the malt market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on malt market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the malt market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

