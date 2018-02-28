Legal Practice Management Software Market Size, Share – Global Industry Trend and Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Legal Practice Management Software Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries”.

This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Legal Practice Management Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

DPS Software

RELX Group

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Thomson Reuters Elite

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Law Firms & Attorneys

Courts

Other Users

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Legal Practice Management Software market.

Chapter 1, to describe Legal Practice Management Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Legal Practice Management Software, with sales, revenue, and price of Legal Practice Management Software, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Legal Practice Management Software, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Legal Practice Management Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Legal Practice Management Software sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

