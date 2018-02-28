Improve Your Shoppers’ Experience with Shelving Shop Group’s ShopFit NZ Solutions

Shelving Shop Group’s ShopFit NZ offers comprehensive retail outlet fit-out services, helping clients create a pleasurable shopping experience for their customers.

[CAMBERLEY, 28/02/2018]—Research in the fields of psychology, marketing and design have highlighted how the store atmosphere has a role in a retail outlet’s success. According to Kotler’s classic study, the design of a store has emotional effects on the buyer. Srinivasan and Srivastava second this in their research, stating that stores with an attractive and impressive atmosphere create a pleasurable experience for consumers. They add that this experience affects their decision-making process and purchase intention.

A huge factor that contributes to outlet atmosphere and consumer stimuli is the product display. Several studies have examined how product displays affect consumers’ movement around the store and tempt customers into impulse buying. Layout and display also affect the consumers’ overall shopping experience.

ShopFit NZ, Shelving Shop Group’s retail fit-out division specialises in equipping stores with smart shelving and stylish racks. The company helps New Zealand’s retail sector enhance their stores’ designs to provide customers with a pleasurable shopping experience.

Bringing Retail Spaces to Life

ShopFit NZ offers complete retail furnishing services that bring stores to life. From design to installation, ShopFit NZ provides exceptional shelving and display products as well as a reliable project management service.

ShopFit NZ has an in-house joinery and engineering workshop, enabling them to cost effectively manufacture clients’ desired products and offer them at competitive prices. Their facilities also enable them to custom build components to clients’ specifications.

A Wide Selection of Shop Fittings

Shelving Shop Group also stocks and supplies an extensive range of shop fittings and equipment through ShopFit NZ. They carry a wide selection of wall channels, brackets, brochure holders, clothing racks, pegboard prongs and more.

About Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group is New Zealand’s leading manufacturer and supplier of storage and display solutions. With their three divisions Shelving Shop, RMS and ShopFit NZ, they are able to cater for the needs of the materials handling and retail sectors.

For more information on their products and services, visit their site at https://www.shelvingshopgroup.co.nz.