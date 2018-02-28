Heparin : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

The report on Heparin Market by product type (unfractionated, low molecular, ultra-molecular weight heparin), route of administration (iv injection, subcutaneous injection), application (clinical trials, medical devices), end user (hospital, blood, stream banks) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Heparin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by the significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/120

Globally, the heparin market is growing steadily due to increasing incidences of coagulation disorders, substantial growth in the number of the people suffering from diseases like venous thromboembolism (VTE), deep vein thrombosis and heart diseases. In addition, the considerable rise in the prevalence of the obesity is also expected to support the global growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory framework across different regions and side effects of the porcine heparin are likely to limit the global growth of heparin market. A heparin market is expected to experience adoption of synthetic heparin by leading players in the industry. With the adoption of synthetic heparin, the global market is anticipated to augment the opportunities for the leading market player in the industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, Technological advancement and rising demand for heparin also expected to escalate growth in this market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global heparin market by type of product, route of administration, application, end users and regions. Product segment includes unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) and ultra-molecular weight heparin (UMWH). Route of administration segment comprises IV injection, subcutaneous injection. The application segment includes clinical trials, medical devices and venous thromboembolism, with the end user segment, comprises hospital, blood and stream banks and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, North America and ROW are considered to be the prominent markets for heparin, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest geographic segment growing at a CAGR from of XX% over the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/120

On the other hand, North America dominated the global market and registered as the highest revenue generating region in 2014. The growth heparin market in North America region is attributed to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure; increasing number of medical tourists and a large number of surgical procedures conducted in the country.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

Sanofi SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Leo Pharma

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Fresenius SE & Co. KG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Baxter International

Aspen Holdings

Click the Below Full Report Link

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_heparin_market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for heparin globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of heparin market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in heparin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in-depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Heparin Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the Heparin market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Heparin market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the heparin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.