Growing Popularity of Packaged Food Expected to Propel the Convenience Store Industry in Malaysia

“With increasing number of woman joining the workforce and the growing middle class population, the preference for packaged food is increasing. The trend is expected to boost sales in convenience stores across the country in Malaysia”, says RNCOS

Packaged foods market witnessed the steady growth in recent years as the number of working people shows a steep rise in the country, the inclination towards packaged food is naturally increasing. It is believed that Malaysia has a sizeable and rapidly growing food service market. The growth in the tourism sector of the country also fueled the growth of packaged foods and in turn of the convenience stores. High growth categories include meal replacement, noodles, pasta, baby food, spreads, dried processed food and dairy.

Further, the convenience stores are upgrading their operating efficiencies for the aging population as the packaged food consumption is also becoming popular in the aging population of the country. Most of the convenience stores in the country are providing home delivery services to the aging population and sick people. As a result of this, the convenience stores in the country are gaining substantial popularity leading to increasing revenue.

According to our report, “Malaysia Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022” the national players have been serving the consumers with various packaged food products for breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and late night munchies. The companies are introducing a wide range of the packaged foods in the convenience stores. It has also been witnessed that the middle income consumers are propelling the packaged food market. Due to rising affluence and increase in education level, there is a rise in the demand of healthy snack which has compelled the players to offer the healthy packaged foods.

The report also provides a complete overview of the Malaysian convenience store industry. All the current trends of the industry have been evaluated. We have also profiled the major players including 7-Eleven, KK Super Mart, 99 Speed Mart, and Tesco PLC, which will help clients to gain insights on their overall business and recent activities of these companies. It has been found that, though 7-Eleven is the most popular convenience store player, other players like KK Super Mart and 99 Speed Mart are giving a tough competition to 7-Eleven.

