Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Market Size, Share by MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Paper and Paperboard Manufacturing Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries”.
Emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rising population and the need for packaged goods is driving the demand for paper and paperboard products. At the same time the global paper and paperboard market is being restricted due to digitalization, and increasing use of plastic.
The market for paper and paperboard reached a value of nearly $482.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% to nearly $523.6 billion by 2022.
The market for paper and paperboard is concentrated with a few large players leading the market. Major players in the market are International Paper, Kimberly Clark, WestRock Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) and others.
Paper manufacturing accounted for the largest share of the market for paper and paperboard in 2017 at 57%. The highest growth is also projected to come from paper board manufacturing which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for paper and paperboard manufacturing, accounting for 48% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, South America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the paper and paperboard market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, followed by Western Europe, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.
China is the largest market in terms of value and in the paper and paperboard market. Brazil and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 7.1% and 6.9% respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as digitization, increasing interest rates and declining prices of plastic.
This research report categorizes the paper and paperboard manufacturing market by type. Product type include paper manufacturing and paperboard manufacturing.
Increasing demand for paper packaging by large companies in the FMCG, retail, hospitality, and pharmaceutical industries has led to an increase in the demand for paper and paperboard manufacturing globally. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an expanded role for product development, investment in predictive maintenance, and automatic guided vehicles in the paper and paperboard manufacturing industry.
The global paper and paperboard manufacturing market is growing due to increased demand for packaged food, FMGC products, and processed meat from growing middle class and younger population. These factors along with technological advances such as tissue softness analyzers, big data, and IoT technologies are expected to drive the paper and paperboard manufacturing industry.
