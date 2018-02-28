Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market by Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, Manufacturing Process Analysis To 2022

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries”.

This BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study addresses acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

The report identifies five general product segments for non-opioid treatment of pain:

– Medical cannabis treatments.

– Capsaicin-derived treatments.

– Menthol-containing treatments.

– Omega 3 fatty acid-containing treatments.

– Botulinum toxins.

Within the segment several sub-segments are discussed as they pertain to each product segment; diseases or disorders are the basis for these sub-segments, including:

– Arthritis.

– Cancerbrain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, others.

– Dental.

– Epilepsy.

– Fibromyalgia.

– Migraine.

– Multiple sclerosis.

– Surgical.

A regional analysis of these product segments is also provided, including the specific countries listed below and including countries not listed as a rest of the world market.

– Argentina.

– Australia/New Zealand.

– Brazil.

– Canada.

– China.

– France.

– Germany.

– Italy.

– Japan.

– Mexico.

– Russia.

– Spain.

– United Kingdom.

– United States.

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, current market value and forecasts.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that are considered conventional in professional treatment guidelines that are due to either controversial issues such as those with medical cannabis or those that are not commonly prescribed or recommended due to a lack of clinical data, education or other factors.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This study will provide the reader with the knowledge to adequately view and assess alternative areas of pain treatment that are penetrating the conventional pain treatment market. In response to the new treatment areas, the industry is faced with unprecedented challenges regarding patient quality of life, treatment liability and government limitations and compliance. The study provides insights into the market potential in the segments discussed in the report as these areas are the most pressing in terms of their potential benefits and how they compare when being evaluated against prescription opioid therapies.

The report is designed to provide the reader with a background of the pain management industry and current factors influencing growth and provide decision-makers with the tools to make decisions regarding expanding into the newest areas of pain management treatment in regard to non-opioid treatments.

