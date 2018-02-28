Global Molasses Market: Asia Pacific and Latin America to Remain Lucrative throughout the Assessment Period

The Global Molasses Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period 2017-2025 according to a new research study added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Molasses Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2025” estimates the global valuation of molasses market to reach US$ 18.28 Bn by the end of 2025.

According to the report, steady demand for molasses from the animal feed and biofuel industry will continue to drive market growth during the assessment period. Use of molasses as a thickening agent is likely to fuel adoption in the food and beverages industry. On the back of steady demand from these end-use industries, the global demand for molasses is projected to grow at a steady clip during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America are likely to remain the leading markets for molasses owing to the high sugarcane production in these regions. The production of molasses is heavily influenced by availability of sugarcane production, and APAC and Latin America are among the leading producers of sugarcane. The report projects that these two regions will remain central to the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The report has analyzed the market on the basis of type into blackstrap molasses, regular molasses, and others. According to the report, blackstrap molasses will account for higher revenue share of the market, and are likely to maintain their position throughout the forecast period. By nature, conventional molasses account for bulk of revenue share, however, demand for organic molasses is growing at a steady pace. Demand for organic molasses is likely to grow on account of rising awareness on health and wellness. The report projects the organic molasses segment to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the assessment period.

The prominent channels of distribution in the molasses market have been discussed in detail. The distribution channels have been broadly categorized into direct and indirect sales. The report estimates that direct sales channel accounts for leading revenue share of the market, whereas indirect sales channels are likely to gain traction during the assessment period.

The competitive landscape section of the report offers analysis and insights on the strategies of key players operating in the market. According to the report, some of the prominent players in the market include Good Food Inc., Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., Michigan Sugar Company, Westway Feed Products LLC, B&G Foods, Inc., Spreckels Sugar Company, Inc., Malt Products Corporation, Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, LLC, Domino Specialty Ingredients.

