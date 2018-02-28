Global Mobile Payments Market to reach a market size of $3.6 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Mobile Payments Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Payments Market is expected to attain a market size of $3.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

The Short Message Service (SMS) market dominated the Global Mobile Payments Market by Mode of Transaction in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; The Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The Retail market dominated the Global Mobile Payments Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 29.1 % during the forecast period. The Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Healthcare market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 33.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Mobile Payments Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 33.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Payments have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Orange S.A., MasterCard Incorporated, BhartiAirtel, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, Ebay, Mahindra Comviva and Vodafone Group Plc.

Global Mobile Payments Market Segmentation

By Type

Mobile Wallets/Bank Cards

Mobile Money

By Mode of Transaction

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Access Protocol (WAP)

Short Message Service (SMS)

By Application

Retail

Entertainment

Hospitality & Transportation

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America Mobile Payments Market

US. Mobile Payments Market

Canada Mobile Payments Market

Mexico Mobile Payments Market

Rest of North America Mobile Payments Market

Europe Mobile Payments Market

Germany Mobile Payments Market

UK. Mobile Payments Market

France Mobile Payments Market

Russia Mobile Payments Market

Spain Mobile Payments Market

Italy Mobile Payments Market

Rest of Europe Mobile Payments Market

Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market

China Mobile Payments Market

Japan Mobile Payments Market

India Mobile Payments Market

South Korea Mobile Payments Market

Singapore Mobile Payments Market

Malaysia Mobile Payments Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market

LAMEA Mobile Payments Market

Brazil Mobile Payments Market

Argentina Mobile Payments Market

UAE Mobile Payments Market

Saudi Arabia Mobile Payments Market

South Africa Mobile Payments Market

Nigeria Mobile Payments Market

Rest of LAMEA Mobile Payments Market

Companies Profiled

Orange S.A

MasterCard Incorporated

BhartiAirtel

MTN Group Limited

Safaricom Limited

Ebay,

Mahindra Comviva

Vodafone Group Plc

