Global Mobile Payments Market to reach a market size of $3.6 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Mobile Payments Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Payments Market is expected to attain a market size of $3.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.
The Short Message Service (SMS) market dominated the Global Mobile Payments Market by Mode of Transaction in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; The Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The Retail market dominated the Global Mobile Payments Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 29.1 % during the forecast period. The Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Healthcare market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 33.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Mobile Payments Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 33.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Payments have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Orange S.A., MasterCard Incorporated, BhartiAirtel, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, Ebay, Mahindra Comviva and Vodafone Group Plc.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-payments-market/
Global Mobile Payments Market Segmentation
By Type
Mobile Wallets/Bank Cards
Mobile Money
By Mode of Transaction
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Wireless Access Protocol (WAP)
Short Message Service (SMS)
By Application
Retail
Entertainment
Hospitality & Transportation
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Others
By Geography
North America Mobile Payments Market
US. Mobile Payments Market
Canada Mobile Payments Market
Mexico Mobile Payments Market
Rest of North America Mobile Payments Market
Europe Mobile Payments Market
Germany Mobile Payments Market
UK. Mobile Payments Market
France Mobile Payments Market
Russia Mobile Payments Market
Spain Mobile Payments Market
Italy Mobile Payments Market
Rest of Europe Mobile Payments Market
Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market
China Mobile Payments Market
Japan Mobile Payments Market
India Mobile Payments Market
South Korea Mobile Payments Market
Singapore Mobile Payments Market
Malaysia Mobile Payments Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Payments Market
LAMEA Mobile Payments Market
Brazil Mobile Payments Market
Argentina Mobile Payments Market
UAE Mobile Payments Market
Saudi Arabia Mobile Payments Market
South Africa Mobile Payments Market
Nigeria Mobile Payments Market
Rest of LAMEA Mobile Payments Market
Companies Profiled
Orange S.A
MasterCard Incorporated
BhartiAirtel
MTN Group Limited
Safaricom Limited
Ebay,
Mahindra Comviva
Vodafone Group Plc
