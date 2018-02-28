Global Human Identification by Technology (Microarray, Rapid DNA Analysis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing), Component and Application -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2025

The detailed report of Global Human Identification Market assessed by gifted specialists is sectioned into Application and Product. The Global Human Identification Market is expected to witness significant advancement in the next years from 2018-2025.

The Global Human Identification Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Forensic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

The leading players in the market are

General Electric Company

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche Holding AG

LGC Limited

Flinn Scientific, Inc.

IntegenX Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

Microarray

Rapid DNA Analysis

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing

Others

The market covers the following regions

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Table of Contents



1 Human Identification Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Human Identification

1.2 Human Identification Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Human Identification Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Human Identification Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Microarray

1.2.4 Rapid DNA Analysis

1.2.5 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.2.6 Capillary Electrophoresis

1.2.7 Next Generation Sequencing

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Human Identification Segment by Application

1.3.1 Human Identification Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.3.4 Forensic Laboratories

1.3.5 Research Institutes

1.3.6 Contract Research Organizations

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Human Identification Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Human Identification Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Human Identification (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Human Identification Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Human Identification Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Human Identification Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Human Identification Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Human Identification Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Human Identification Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Human Identification Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Human Identification Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Human Identification Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Human Identification Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Human Identification Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Human Identification Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Human Identification Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Human Identification Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Human Identification Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Human Identification Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

……

