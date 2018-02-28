Global Gas Turbine Market Key Analysis and 2018 Development Trends

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Gas Turbine Sales Market Report 2018 to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Gas Turbine market is carefully assessed in this report which holds the primary objective of informing its readers about rewarding business prospects and advancements in the industry. Besides studying lucrative opportunities available in the market, the analysts shed light on value forecasts, market restraints, growth factors, and trends. The report offers an accurate outlook of the market for the mentioned forecast period. It notes the degree to which a growth factor could be impacting the market and discusses about important trends making a contribution to market growth. On the whole, players are expected to find this report as a perfect instructional study assisting them to plan effective strategies.

Global Gas Turbine market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Gas Turbine sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

GE

Siemens

Mitsubishi-Hitachi

Alstom

Solar Turbines

Rolls-Royce

Kawasaki

Both current and future scenarios of the global Gas Turbine market are analyzed in the report to help readers gain sound understanding on how to deal with challenges and secure a decent growth in the coming years. The market is segmented based on different categories, where each segment is examined for growth opportunities and analyzed with the help of statistical data. It is also analyzed based on regional segmentation to help players know about the market’s progress in different parts of the world. By calculating estimated shares of all of the segments studied, the report attempts to provide their near-accurate standings amongst each other.

Furthermore, the report incorporates profiles of key companies operating in the global Gas Turbine market. There could be different sections of a company profile, including recent developments, business strategies, and financial and company overviews. In order to validate the report’s analysis and data, the researchers conduct ongoing interviews with industry experts. Besides face-to-face interviews, the primary research could involve telephonic and email interactions. Secondary research may typically include collecting information and data from government reports, statistical databases, and documents, regulatory and patent databases, internal and external proprietary databases, investor presentations, and financial and annual reports.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine

Light Duty Gas Turbine

Heavy Duty Gas Turbine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Power Generation

Aerospace

Marine

Other

Table of Contents

Global Gas Turbine Sales Market Report 2018

1 Gas Turbine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Turbine

1.2 Classification of Gas Turbine by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Aeroderivative Gas Turbine

1.2.4 Light Duty Gas Turbine

1.2.5 Heavy Duty Gas Turbine

1.3 Global Gas Turbine Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Gas Turbine Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Other

2 Global Gas Turbine Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Gas Turbine (Volume and Value) by Type

3 United States Gas Turbine (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Gas Turbine Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Gas Turbine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Gas Turbine Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Gas Turbine Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Global Gas Turbine Market Size (Million USD) by Regions (2013-2025)

Figure United States Gas Turbine Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure China Gas Turbine Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure Europe Gas Turbine Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure Japan Gas Turbine Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure Southeast Asia Gas Turbine Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure India Gas Turbine Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure Global Gas Turbine Sales Volume (K Units) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure Global Gas Turbine Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Figure Global Market Major Players Gas Turbine Sales Volume (K Units) (2013-2018)

Table Global Gas Turbine Sales (K Units) of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

