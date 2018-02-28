Global Cognitive Computing Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Cognitive Computing Market“

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the cognitive computing industry and business strategy development is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the cognitive computing market. Reports also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players.

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the cognitive computing market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2016. The cognitive computing market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Global Cognitive Computing Market: Segmentation

Based on different deployment type options for cognitive computing, the report segments the cognitive computing market into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into diagnostic APIs, robots, cyber security, farm mechanization, social media monitoring, self-driving cars, gaming, video surveillance, eLearning, IT infrastructure management, supply chain management and others. Based on industry type, the cognitive computing market is divided into Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Transportation, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Education and others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.). Based on end-users, the market is classified into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises and public sectors.

In terms of geography, the global cognitive computing market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., SparkCognition, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science and Accenture, Inc. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

