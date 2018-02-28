Global Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma Market Size, Growth 2023 Forecast Research Report

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries”.

“Blister packaging machines seal products in a cavity, usually with a paper backing or aluminum or film seal. These blister packs can be used for just about any product, but are common packages for small consumer goods, foods and pharmaceuticals.

This report mainly covers Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma Market.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Uhlmann

IMA

Marchesini

Romaco

Mediseal

Hoonga

CAM

Mutual

ACG Pampac

Algus

Soft Gel

Zhejiang Hualian

Jornen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min

Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min

High Speed: 600-1,300 Blisters/min

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Capsule Drug

Tablets Drug

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma market.

Chapter 1, to describe Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma, with sales, revenue, and price of Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

