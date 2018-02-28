Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market: North America and Western Europe Continue to Remain Lucrative

The Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.69 Bn by the end of 2027, according to a new research study added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Aortic Stents Grafts Market: Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft to Remain Dominant Product Type Through 2027: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” is a comprehensive source of information that gives readers detailed insights on the growth of the market.

According to the report, aortic stents grafts are gaining traction in the healthcare sector, owing to their efficacy as diagnostic tools. Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also driving the adoption of aortic stents grafts. The navigation technology incorporated by aortic stents grafts manufacturers has also led to higher adoption of aortic stents grafts in the healthcare sector.

In addition to these sector-specific trends, the demand for aortic stents grafts is also likely to be influenced by macro-economic factors. Growing consumer awareness, rising disposable income, investment in healthcare, and favorable initiatives and policies are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The report has segmented aortic stents grafts broadly into abdominal aortic stents grafts and thoracic aortic stents grafts. Between the two, demand for abdominal aortic stents grafts is higher currently. The report projects this segment to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2027. On the other hand, thoracic stents grafts segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027.

By end-user, the report has segmented the market into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Of these, hospitals currently account for higher revenue share of the market, whereas demand from ambulatory surgical centers is likely to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period.

The report includes a detailed region-wise analysis that includes North America, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe. According to the report, North America and Western Europe will continue to be the leading markets for aortic stents grafts during the assessment period. The report further opines that APEJ will emerge as a lucrative market for aortic stents grafts during the assessment period.

The competitive landscape section of the report profiles some of the leading players in the market. According to the report, some of the key players in the market include Cook Medical, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation Inc., ENDOLOGIX, INC., Medtronic Plc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Bolton Medical, Cardinal Health, JOTEC GmbH, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Lombard Medical, Inc.

