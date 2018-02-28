Global Anti-Drone Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Anti-Drone Market“

Anti-drone systems are designed to counter unwarranted intrusion of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). These systems have the capability of tracking, identifying, and detecting UAVs from a certain distance and avert illicit activities that could be harmful to human life. Various government, law enforcement agencies across the world have started to recognize the potential threats from drones and (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) UAVs. The use of anti-drone systems have been used by the military for quite some time and the commercialization of such technologies is on the rise as a number of companies are coming up with their own versions of commercial anti-drone technologies. Use of drones/UAVs for illegal activities such as piracy, unauthorized surveillance, and spying has also been increasing. There have been instances of unauthorized drones flying over a stadium in France, or sets of a popular TV show, or even prison establishments.

This report on the global Anti-Drone market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Anti-Drone market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Market Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone market on the basis of Type of anti-drones and end-users. The Anti-Drone market on the basis of type has been classified into detection and neutralizing type of anti-drones. The detection type anti-drones have further been bifurcated into Radar Based, Passive optics (cameras), Active optics (LIDAR), Acoustics, RF emissions and others. The neutralizing type of anti-drones anti-drone have again been sub-divided into Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, Laser and others. In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global Anti-Drone market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global Anti-Drone market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions along with the respective countries.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing Anti-Drones. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the Anti-Drone market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global Anti-Drone market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Boeing Co., Dedrone, DeTect, Inc, DRONESHIELD, Enterprise Control Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC., SAAB A.B. and SRC, Inc. Factors such as the increasing level of innovations and emergence of new start-ups in the anti-drone market are expected to raise the competition among manufacturers of anti-drones in the next few years.

The global Anti-Drone market is segmented as below:

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Type

Detection System

Radar Based

Passive optics (cameras)

Active optics (LIDAR)

Acoustics

RF emissions

Others

Neutralizing System

Jamming

Interception

Drone Rifles

Drone Capture Nets

Laser

Others

Global Anti-Drone Market, By End-Use

Government

Military

Airfields

Buildings

Power Stations

Fuel Storage

Others

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Russia

The U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

