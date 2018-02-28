Gene Editing Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2024

The Market Research Future has been published New Research Reports which is Gene Editing Market & In This Report the Information has been Provided like Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends & Forecast which is making through primary and secondary research which is done by professional healthcare researcher.

Gene editing or Genome editing is a type of genetic engineering where a DNA is inserted, deleted or replaced in the genome of an organism to treat a particular disease. Genes control heredity and provide the basic biological code to determine the specific function of a cell. It is a synthetic modification of chromosomal DNA by using molecular scissors. Cells have a unique mechanism to protect themselves from attack from viruses, fungi and bacteria. Inside each cell lies a group of special proteins, called restriction enzymes. Restriction enzymes cut the DNA of a foreign organism into pieces before it has a chance to damage the cell. These enzymes are just like scissors or termed as molecular scissors.

Gene editing has generated a lot of excitement in academia and drug development. It promise is two-fold: the unique ability to correct genetic mutations that may cause disease; and its utility in creating and controlling genetic information within patient cells. Emerging science suggests that permanently fixing or “editing” mutated cells, or creating safer and more potent cell-based products with this technology could provide curative, one-time treatments for patients suffering from a broad range of diseases.

Gene editing market segmentation:

The Gene Editing Market can be segmented into methods, applications and end-users.

Gene Editing Market by methods: Crispr, Talen, ZFN, and Antisense technology

Gene Editing Market by applications: cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering.

Gene Editing Market by end-users: biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs).

Gene editing market major players:

GenScript USA Inc. (U.S.), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), OriGene Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Sangamo Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.).

Gene editing market Application:

Gene editing has various applications such as HIV would be cured by destroying the gene for CCR5. Some researchers are doing experiment and exploring the possibility of using gene editing to make heritable changes.

The new technology CRISPR is showing good results in this market. CRISPR is becoming an increasingly routine practice in the world of agriculture. For instance, introduction of mutations or other genetic changes into plants can enhance breeding of certain crops such as rice and wheat. But CRISPR can work beyond improving crops; it has the potential to manipulate mammalian genomes for therapeutic purposes.

Gene editing market growth influencer:

The growth drivers includes: Increased R&D expenditure and growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increased funding for genomics research, increasing demand for synthetic genes, global rise in production of genetically modified crops and technological advancements.

The restraints of the Gene Editing Market is strict regulatory policies and adverse public perception related to genetic research.

Gene editing market regional analysis:

The regional analysis comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and rest of the world.

North America:

The Gene Editing Market is dominated by North America due to the strong growth trend in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries and is followed by Europe. The North American meat industry is among the largest in the world followed by European and Asia Pacific region. The crop and cattle industry forms the largest consumer of genome engineering services in the region, followed by equine, and canine breeding industry.

Asia:

The Asian region is showing good opportunities in Gene Editing Market due to the expansion of leading genome editing companies and increased R&D spending. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to show significant growth in the Gene Editing Market due to an increase in the number of laboratories in these regions and development of existing ones for automation of various instrumentation systems. Also the pharmaceutical industries are also rapidly increasing which is also driving the Gene Editing Market in Asia region.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

Europe

Asia– Pacific

The Middle East& Africa

