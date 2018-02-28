Fiber Laser Market 2018 – Opportunity Assessment, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report To 2025

QY Research Groups has announced the addition of “Fiber Laser Market Global Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2025″ Market Research report to their database.

This report studies the Fiber Laser market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Fiber Laser market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Fiber Laser market include:

IPG Photonics

Trumpf

Coherent

Raycus

Maxphotonics

nLIGHT

Lumentum Operations

Jenoptik

EO Technics

JPT Opto-electronics

Fujikura

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Fiber Laser in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia-Pacific Other

Other

On the basis of product, the Fiber Laser market is primarily split into:

Continuous Wave (CW) Fiber Laser

Pulsed Fiber Laser

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers:

High Power (Cutting, Welding & Other)

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

