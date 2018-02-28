Europress Carries a Wide Range of Unique, Innovative Fittings with No Leak PressCheck Sleeves

Europress supplies a wide range of unique and innovative press fittings with No Leak Solution PressCheck sleeves. The colours of the sleeves indicate a different application and fitting.

[KNOXFIELD, 28/2/2018]—Europress, an Australian market leader in press fitting technology, supplies an extensive range of unique and innovative colour coded press fittings with No Leak Solution PressCheck sleeves. Each colour found at the outer rim of the sleeves indicates a specific application and fitting that is most suitable for the product.

No-Leak PressCheck Sleeves

Some press fitting systems in the market can be difficult to assess whether a joint has missed out on being pressed or not. Technicians usually rely on leak paths when checking for uncrimped fittings and leaks. This requires filling the system with fluid whether it be bottled nitrogen gas, water, oil or the intended chemical fluid. Any non pressed joints release fluid waste and often leave a mess, requiring technicians to drain the pipework, clean up, re-press and test again.

With Europress’ PressCheck sleeves, however, there is no wasted fluid to clean up afterwards. The crimp indicator gives the user peace of mind when pressing. The PressCheck sleeve is a thin and coloured plastic film that is applied during manufacture over the outer o-ring retainer portion of the press fittings. The sleeve is designed for various fitting sizes, suitable up to and including 54mm. When the user presses the fittings, the sleeves tear and fall off. From a quick and easy visual check, plumbers and technicians can easily and quickly identify any unpressed fittings.

Colours for the PressCheck Sleeves

Colour coding eases the job of technicians when working with press fittings. Each PressCheck sleeve colour indicates different applications:

• Blue – suitable for general SS fittings

• Red – suitable for carbon steel fittings

• Yellow – suitable for natural gas stainless steel fittings

About Europress

The manufacturer of Europress fittings was established in 1968 and became one of the leading businesses in the European and international market for stainless steel, prefabricated tube components, carbon steel tubes and U-tubes for heat exchangers. They were awarded with accreditation from premium testing authorities in Australia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway and other European countries. The company is tested, accredited and certified by leading industrial compliance companies for their Quality Assurance programs and compliance to International Standards, revolutionising and transforming traditional techniques with innovative and more cost-efficient processes.

For more information about Europress, visit their website at https://www.europressgroup.com.au/.