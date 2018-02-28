Estimated revenue of Global Power Generation Construction Projects

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Global Power Generation Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries”.

Global economic growth improved during 2017 and into 2018, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upwardly revising its forecast to 3.9% for 2018 and 2019. Increased industrialization in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, together with mass urbanization, has increased the demand for reliable energy sources.

The global power generation projects pipeline, as tracked by the Construction Intelligence Center (CIC), is worth US$4.78 trillion. Asia-Pacific dominates with projects valued at US$2.11 trillion, followed by the Middle East and Africa with projects valuing US$906.2 billion.

This report provides detailed analysis, information and insights based on 5,566 CIC projects globally, including detailed metrics on global power generation construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by region and value and by ten types of project including nuclear, fossil fuels and renewable sources such as solar, biomass and wind. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including China, India and the US.

Summary

Timetrics Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking power generation construction projects globally with a total value of US$4.78 trillion which will add a capacity of 2,944GW. Of this, US$1.94 trillion is in the planning stage. Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest value with US$2.11 trillion, followed by the Middle East and Africa with projects valuing US$906.2 billion. The Americas follow with projects with a value of US$890.2 billion and Europe has projects valued at US$871.4 billion. Globally, China heads up power generation project investment with US$541.8 billion followed by India with projects valuing US$470.5 billion. Nuclear power is the highest category value of projects with US$1.0 trillion followed by coal with US$907.0 billion. The largest projects currently in the pipeline are the US$35.0 billion East Anglia Offshore Windfarm Development in the UK, followed by the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt and the Nassarawa Solar Power Development in Nigeria, both with value of US$30.0 billion.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for Global markets and the regions and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 projects are listed giving country, stage, value and type of power generation construction. Values by ten types of project power categories are given including nuclear, wind, coal and biomass. Power generation capacity (MW) analysis is also provided. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons To Buy

Gain insight and see forecasts for the power generation construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Highlights

The highest value of projects are at the planning stage, with US$1.94 trillion, followed by projects at the execution stage with US$1.64 trillion.

China leads the global project pipeline, with projects valued at US$541.8 billion, followed by India with US$470.5 billion.

Private investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 42%, with public funding at 33% and the remaining 25% of projects financed jointly by public/private funding.

Globally nuclear power have the highest value of projects at the execution stage and coal projects at the planning stage. Hydroelectric projects dominate the pre-planning stage.

Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending would reach US$942.3 billion in 2019.

