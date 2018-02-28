Enpos offers solution for Hydraulic Tools System in Aluminum cylinder and Jig Cylinder

Our company has contributed to the automation of mass production lines such as the car industry, and the enhancement of production technology by developing pneumatic clamp cylinders (registration of design at the Korean Intellectual Property Office, 117514) for the first time in Korea. We are proud that we have localized the products that have been completely imported until now.

We supply various pneumatic devices and tools for the shipbuilding industry (electric pump, hand pump, jack, cleaning equipment, etc.) by developing them by ourselves, and many of the devices and tools are exported to foreign countries by our customers.

In addition, we indirectly participate in R&D and now material development by developing and supplying various high-pressure test equipment that use water pressure, oil pressure, air, gas, and other types of pressure, which are required for quality enhancement and the safe testing of various products. We are also doing our utmost efforts to localize various test equipment and parts by successfully developing an IMPULSE TESTER for first time in Korea.

I would like to thank you for supporting us for the last 20 years. We promise that we will continue to do our best to develop technologies and products by introducing new technologies and accumulating our technologies.

Aluminum cylinder – ESRA series

• Capacity: 5-100 tons

• Stroke: 50-250 mm

• Maximum pressure: 700 bar

• Single action type & spring return type

• Coupler port: PT 3/8

• Collar designed to maintain full power

• Piston resistant to corrosion

• Robust plunger and saddle application

• ESRA series and EPA-702S (aluminum hand pump) combination is recommended.

• It is easy to carry with light weight, has little restriction on positioning, and is portable.

Jig Cylinder – ELPR Series / Compact Cylinder – ECPR Series

Applicable products

Our jig cylinder and compact cylinder will be the best choice when lifting at low intervals.

Jig Cylinder – ELPR Series

• Capacity: 5-150 tons

• Stroke: 6 to 30 mm

• Maximum pressure: 700 bar

• Coupler port: PT 3/8

• Mounting hole options available

Compact Cylinder – ECPR Series

• Capacity: 10 -100 ton

• Stroke: 35 to 50 mm

• Maximum pressure: 700 bar

• Single action type & spring return type

• Coupler port: PT 3/8

• Tube: SCM440

• Other sizes available (optional)

Enpos is a leading Single acting cylinder, Double acting cylinder, Aluminum cylinder, Low Profile Cylinder, Compact Cylinder, Center hole cylinder, Low Profile Cylinder ELPR-Series Lock nut cylinder, Pulling jack, Toe jack EOLJ-Series manufacturer in Korea, Hydraulic shop press korea.