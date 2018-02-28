Elisiontec Announced To Offer Custom Softswitch Solutions for VoIP Service Providers

Elisiontec is a leading VoIP solution provider company based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has been benefiting its customers for more than a decade with custom and highly advance VoIP solutions. Recently, the spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their VoIP softswitch solution offering for its clients all across the globe. The company will benefit specifically, VoIP service providers and ITSP (Internet Telephony Service Providers) with its best in the industry softswitch solution.

According to the shared details, the company will provide three different types of VoIP softswitch solutions:

• Class 4 Softswitch Solution

• Class 5 Softswitch Solution

• Hybrid Softswitch Solutions

All of the above mentioned VoIP solutions will be software based solutions which bestow many benefits to ITSP and VoIP service providers. Some of the most common benefits of the software based VoIP softswitch are listed below:

• Easy installation

• Scalable

• Easy to operate

• Less investment in maintenance

• Cost effective

According to the shared details this VoIP Company will develop a custom softswitch for its clients based on their requirements. The ITSP and VoIP service providers can take benefit of this offering to get a VoIP softswitch that can work according to their telecommunication protocol and government rules.

The offered VoIP softswitch solution will also have billing and other required portals to assure the ITSP and VoIP service providers can start their business as soon as the solution is ready to use. Also, the offered VoIP softswitch solution will be white-label solution so the service provider can take benefit of its own business branding.

“VoIP calling is one of the most successful businesses. There are many business owners who want to start their business in this sector, but they are not really sure about the facts. We have years of experience in the VoIP industry and we will provide required consultancy service and guidance to these clients to assure they can start a successful VoIP phone business. We will not only develop the VoIP softswitch for our clients, but we will also provide them required support and services to make their business successful.” shared the spokesperson of the company.

The spokesperson of the company shared that the offered VoIP softswitch solution will be developed according to the requirement. The VoIP softswitch solution can be developed to provide following VoIP services:

• Residential VoIP

• Wholesale VoIP

• Business VoIP

The developed VoIP softswitch solution will have all required features, billing module, advanced reporting and GUI based control panel.