Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts 2023

The cell wall of Candida is a complex glycoprotein that depends on the biosynthesis of ergosterol. Azole compounds, found in antimycotic drugs, are believed to block ergosterol production, allowing topical antimycotics to achieve cure rates in excess of 80%. The only oral azole agent approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fluconazole, which also achieves a high cure rate. Therapeutic concentrations are found in vaginal secretions for at least 72 hours after the ingestion of a single 150-mg tablet.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer

Perrigo

J & J

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Effik

Teva

Sanofi

Cisen Pharmaceutical

Kingyork Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Miconazole

Clotrimazole

Fluconazole

Econazole

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital & Clinic

Pharmacy

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market.

Chapter 1, to describe Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis, with sales, revenue, and price of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

