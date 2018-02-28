Comprehensive Industry Report Offers Forecast and Analysis on PID Controller Market

PID Controller Market: Introduction

The increasing demand for calculating and eliminating an error in a program and offering an efficient process for achieving optimal control of our systems led to the introduction of PID Controllers. A PID controller is majorly adopted in industrial control systems.

PID Controller is a control loop feedback mechanism which calculates an error value as the difference between a setpoint and a measured process variable. PID Controller stands for stands for proportional–integral–derivative controller. PID controllers are majorly used for pressure controlling, temperature controlling, flow controlling and motion controlling.

Continuous innovations in technology has led to the introduction of smart PID controllers and hybrid PID controllers. Both smart PID controllers and hybrid PID controllers are more efficient and economical in comparison to conventional PID controllers. An increasing adoption of hybrid PID controllers is witnessed in temperature controlling functions. PID controllers have their major application in oil and gas, and food and beverage industry.

PID Controller Market: Drivers and Challenges

An increasing demand for hybrid temperature PID controllers in the oil and gas industry is expected to have an impact on the growth of PID Controllers Market. Less power consumption and low costs associated with the adoption of hybrid temperature PID controller result into the increased demand. Increasing applications in food and beverages industry and various other control systems is also expected to drive the growth of overall PID controller market. Besides these factors, PID controllers have gained traction and increased demand because of the low cost associated with it, in comparison to PLC devices.

The primary factor hampering the growth of PID Controller is the increasing demand and adoption of PLC devices due to PLC’s higher loop processing capacity and multiple functional ability in an industrial facility. Henceforth, the rising popularity and adoption of PLC devices restraints the growth of PID controllers.

PID Controller Market: Segmentation

Global PID Controller Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type and Industry Vertical

Segmentation for PID Controller Market by Product Type:

On the basis of Product Type, PID Controller Market can be segmented as:

Temperature PID controller

Pressure PID controller

Flow PID controller

Motion PID controller

Segmentation for PID Controller Market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of Industry Vertical, PID Controller Market can be segmented as:

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Power

Chemical

Others

PID Controller Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of PID Controller market are ABB, Eurotherm (Schneider Electric), OMRON Corporation, Gefran, Calex Electronics Limited, TOPTICA PHOTONICS, Durex Industries, Enfield Technologies, West Control Solutions and Red Lion Controls, Inc.

PID Controller Market: Regional Overview

By geography, PID Controller market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to dominate the global PID Controller Market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high PID Controller manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, installation of new industries in conjunction with high demand for PID controllers also contribute for the same.