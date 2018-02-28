Centre for technological innovations and evolution with new goal

Chennai, IIT Madras: National Technology Center for Ports, Waterways and Coasts has been hypothesized as the centre for technological innovations and advancement of new thoughts and breakthroughs for the port and maritime sector. It will fill in as the innovation arm of Ministry of Shipping, giving needful technological help to ports, IWAI and different foundations. Through scientific support it will give answers for the issues being faced in the industry. NTCPWC’s beginning shuts a key need and signifies a major leap in indigenous innovation and cutting edge technology support in the Port and Maritime sector.

Its Objectives are to engage ‘Make in India’ in Port, Coastal and Inland water transport, Engineering and to empower quick track developments to give most proper answers for the difficulties of segments. Also,to provide short term solutions through scientific studies and technological development. It also serves as technical arm in distinguishing complex issues and explaining issues.

NTCPWC will be self sustainable after three years through industry consultancy ventures for Indian and worldwide port and maritime sector. The new capability included will make expand its ability to give its skill in focused required domain areas. After 3 years, NTCPWC will keep on sustaining by looking into most significant issues, technical consultancy and advisory to governmental and other agencies. They would also secure ventures from regional countries, making the NTCPWC as a provincial information center point in Ports and Waterways.

Framework includes development of Bridge Simulator, development of Field Research Lab & Dedicated computational facility, development of Office space (1460 sq.m) & dedicated trainees’ accommodation.