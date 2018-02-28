Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Report 2018- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market is valued at 1172 M $ in 2017 and is expected to reach 1259 M $ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of 317 M $ in 2017 and will be 333 M $ in 2025, with a CAGR of 0.62%.

The major players in global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market include: IDI, A.Schulman (BMCI), SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Tencate, Huayuan Group, Mar-Bal, Yueqing SMC&BMC, Polmix, Changzhou Fonda, Kyocera, Jiangshi Composite, Jinchuangyi Electric, Astar, Changzhou Haoyuan, Cuyahoga Plastics, Plenco, CME,Donghai Composite, Molymer Group, Aomingwei, Shimada, Wah Hong Ind, Foshan Ripeng.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) market is primarily split into

General BMC

Electrical BMC

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Electrical industry

Automotive industry

Others

Table of Contents –

1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Overview 1

1.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Product Overview 1

1.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Segment by Types (Product Category) 1

1.2.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 2

1.2.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 2

1.2.3 General BMC 3

1.2.4 Electrical BMC 3

1.3 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Segment by Applications 4

1.3.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales (MT) Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 4

1.3.2 Electrical Industry 5

1.3.3 Automotive Industry 6

1.3.4 Others 7

1.4 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market by Regions (2013-2025) 8

1.4.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 8

1.4.2 North America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 8

1.4.3 Europe Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 9

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 10

1.4.5 South America Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 10

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 11

1.5 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Size (2013-2025) 12

1.5.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue (M $) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 12

1.5.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales (MT) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 12

2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Competition by Manufacturers/Brand 14

2.1 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Sales (MT) and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 14

2.2 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Revenue (M $) and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 18

2.3 Global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Average Price ($/MT) by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 22

2.4 Manufacturers Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Series 24

2.5 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

2.5.1 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Concentration Rate 26

2.5.2 Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 27

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 28

2.5.4 Comparison of Relational Materials 29

…

