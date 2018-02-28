Automotive Propeller Shaft Market: 2018 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, Top Manufacturers And Demand Forecast To 2023

Automotive Propeller Shaft Market Research Report 2018 OF 100 pages explores comprehensive information on Global Automotive Propeller Shaft Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry, and Manufacturers Outlook to 2023. Report provides Automotive Propeller Shaft Market data by Position (Front, Rear, and Inter-Axle Propeller Shaft), By Type (Live, Dead, and Tandem Axle), By Propeller Shaft Type (Single, Multi Piece, and Other), By Material (Alloy, and Carbon Fiber), and By region.

Sample PDF Report of Global Automotive Propeller Shaft Market Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5370.

Many automotive manufacturers are investing heavily in the research and development so as to innovate their product line. The major focus of many manufacturers is to develop light weight shaft to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, which will result in improved fuel efficiency. Thus the reduction in the overall weight of the vehicle will drive the market in future.

Automotive Propeller Shaft Companies analyzed in report are: ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), Meritor, Inc. (U.S.), Showa Corporation (Japan), GKN plc (U.K.), Wilson drive shafts (England), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Gestamp (Spain), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), D & F Propshafts (U.K.), Bailey Morris limited (England), B & F limited (U.K.), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Hyundai Wia Corporation (South Korea)..

Automotive Propeller Shaft Industry 2018 To 2023 Market Analysis:

Target Audience of Report:

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive propeller shaft market are technology innovation in the materials, growth in the automotive industry, and increase in the sales of the new vehicle. The innovation in technology in the automotive propeller shafts, is expected to drive the market in future. Innovation such as light weight propeller shaft, have emerged in order to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. The increase in sales of new vehicle will result in growing use of propeller shaft in the vehicle in order to drive the vehicle. It is an important component of the vehicle because it provide torque and allows the movement of the vehicle.

The automotive propeller shaft market is segmented based on position, type, propeller shaft type, and material. On the basis of position type, the market has been segmented as front, rear, and inter-axle propeller shaft. The front wheel propeller shaft is expected to dominate the automotive propeller shaft market during the forecast period because it is the most preferred over other types. This will improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as live, dead, and tandem axle. The live axle segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it provides increased optimization of vehicle performance and higher torque. On the basis of propeller shaft type, the market is segmented as single, multi piece, and other. Multi piece propeller shaft is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as it improves efficiency of vehicles.

Browse Full Report on Automotive Propeller Shaft Market Report 2018@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-propeller-shaft-market-5370

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing demand of propeller shaft among both OEMs and aftermarket replacement. The growing demand for propeller shaft in emerging economies such as India, china, and among others is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. The automotive manufacturers in Asia Pacific region are moving towards new product development and are investing heavily in research and development. The increase in new product development, is expected to drive the automotive propeller shaft market in this region.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to the leading automotive technology providers in this region. North America is expected to be the third largest market in automotive propeller shaft, in which U.S. is the major contributor. In U.S., the major focus is to reduce the weight of the vehicle. The reduced weight propeller shaft is expected to drive the market in this region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com