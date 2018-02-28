Atlantic Cove Offers Visitors An Affordable and Comfortable Staying Experience in Ormond Beach

For Immediate Release

Hotel in Ormond Beach Florida, 28 February, 2018: Finding the right hotel for accommodation in a trip is a challenging task. One has to go through a lot of hotels available in a particular area to check whether the hotel is right for them or not. Atlantic Cove hotel at South of Daytona Beach makes the searching much easier for people by offering the best accommodation experience to its users.

This is a hotel near Ormond Memorial Art Museum which offers very convenient access to nearly all the popular tourist attractions nearby Ormond Beach. This hotel offers a home like stay to its visitors by offering them comfortable and spacious rooms, kitchenettes with cooking surfaces and many other amenities like full-sized refrigerators, free Wi-Fi, outdoor pool, business center and more.

Atlantic Cove hotel in Ormond Beach FL also allows its visitors to explore many beautiful tourist locations like Daytona International Speedway, Halifax Plantation Golf Club, Ormond Beach Sports Complex, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and a lot more. On the other hand, if someone is looking for Daytona Beach Boardwalk nearby hotel to stay during their trip, then Atlantic Cove is most definitely the closest place to stay.

Moreover, when it comes to price this extended stays Ormond Beach hotel is most suitable for the visitors as it offers a very reasonable price range for their hotel service. There are many people who also search for group discount at Ormond Beach hotels and Atlantic Cove is one of those hotels which offer exciting group discounts to its guests.

With many facilities and affordable price, this hotel at South of Daytona Beach is one of the favourable destinations for all the visitors of Ormond Beach. To know more, visit: http://atlanticcovefl.com/

About Company: Atlantic Cove is one of the best hotels to stay in Ormond Beach that offers wonderful facilities for extended stay visitors and also for short term visitors. The hotel offers modern amenities along with convenient locations and discounted price.

Contact Details:

711 S. Atlantic Ave, Ormond Beach,

Florida 32176, US

Phone: +1 (386) 677-4712

Fax: +1 (386) 523-1000