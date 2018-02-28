Asia-Pacific Commercial Use Air Curtain Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“Air curtain is a device used to prevent air or contaminants from moving from one open space to another. The most common use is a downward-facing blower fan mounted over an entrance to a building, or an opening between two spaces conditioned at different temperatures.

This report studies the Commercial Use Air Curtain, which are widely used in Shopping Mall, Office, Supermarket, Restaurants & Hotels, Entertainment Venue, Hospitals, etc.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Commercial Use Air Curtain in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mars Air Systems

Berner

Powered Aire Inc.

Panasonic

Aleco

TPI Corporation

Systemair

Toshiba

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

2000mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shopping Mall

Office

Supermarket

Restaurants & Hotels

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Commercial Use Air Curtain market.

Chapter 1, to describe Commercial Use Air Curtain Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Commercial Use Air Curtain, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Commercial Use Air Curtain, for each country, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

…

