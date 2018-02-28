Antibody Drug Conjugates Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years!

Antibody Drug Conjugates are the fastest growing class of oncology therapeutics. These are monoclonal antibody based therapies which have achieved great success in the field of cancer treatment, primarily when used with cytotoxic drugs. ADC is a class of therapeutics which harnesses the antigen-selectivity of monoclonal antibodies to deliver the highly potent cytotoxic drugs to antigen expressing tumor cells. The use of monoclonal antibody directed delivery confers a therapeutic index to highly potent cytotoxic drugs, increasing both the efficacy and safety of therapy.



Furthermore, in this report, we have structured the information regarding ADCs at various stages of clinical development that are under research or in collaboration, and those individually being developed by companies. The pipeline chapter provides in depth analysis of ADCs of companies as well as research organizations by clinical phase, indications for which they are being developed, type of linker, drugs, and technology. Additionally, the study provides all-inclusive current analysis of various ADCs in advanced as well as early stages of development. Moreover, our report places an emphasis on the strategic alliances that can impact industry’s growth.



The prominent players in Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market have been discussed in the last section of the report. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios, product pipeline and recent developments. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market.



