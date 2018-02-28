Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market Report 2018- Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2025

This report studies the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is valued at 160.4 million USD in 2017 and is expected to be 157.4 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.23% between 2018 and 2025.

The major players in global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market include

Stepan

AK ChemTech

Godrej

Pilot Chem

Lion Specialty Chem

Solvay

Taiwan NJC

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel N.V

Kao Chem

Clariant

Enaspol A.S

Bendale Chem

Fogla Corp

Colonial Chem

Zanyu Tech

Resun Auway Ind

Sinolight Chem

Nanfine (Anhui)

Xingya Group

Jujin Chem

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Jintung Petrochem

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan & Korea

India & SEA

On the basis of product, the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is primarily split into

Liquid Type (35%-42%)

Paste Type (About 70%)

Powder Type (>90%)

Needles Type (>90%)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Personal Care

Home Care

Industrial Applications

Others

Table of Contents –

1 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) 1

1.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Segment by Types 2

1.2.1 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Production (MT) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 2

1.2.2 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Liquid Type (35%-42%) 3

1.2.4 Paste Type (About 70%) 4

1.2.5 Powder Type (≥90%) 5

1.2.6 Needles Type (≥90%) 6

1.3 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Segment by Applications 7

1.3.1 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 7

1.3.2 Personal Care 8

1.3.3 Home Care 9

1.3.4 Industrial Applications 10

1.4 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market by Regions (2013-2025) 11

1.4.1 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 11

1.4.2 North America Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.4.3 Europe Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.4.4 China Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 13

1.4.5 Japan & Korea Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 14

1.4.5 India & SEA Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 14

1.5 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market Size (2013-2025) 15

1.5.1 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 15

1.5.2 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 16

…

7 Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 66

7.1 Stepan 66

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 66

7.1.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 67

7.1.3 Stepan Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 68

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 70

7.2 AK ChemTech 70

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 70

7.2.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 71

7.2.3 AK ChemTech Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 72

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 74

7.3 Godrej 74

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 74

7.3.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 75

7.3.3 Godrej Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 76

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77

7.4 Pilot Chem 78

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78

7.4.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 79

7.4.3 Pilot Chem Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 79

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 81

7.5 Lion Specialty Chem 81

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 81

7.5.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 82

7.5.3 Lion Specialty Chem Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 83

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 84

7.6 Solvay 84

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 85

7.6.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 85

7.6.3 Solvay Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 86

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 88

7.7 Taiwan NJC 88

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 88

7.7.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 89

7.7.3 Taiwan NJC Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 90

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 91

7.8 Huntsman 91

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 92

7.8.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 92

7.8.3 Huntsman Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 93

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 95

7.9 Akzo Nobel N.V 95

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 95

7.9.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 96

7.9.3 Akzo Nobel N.V Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 96

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 98

7.10 Kao Chem 98

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 98

7.10.2 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Product Category, Application and Specification 99

7.10.3 Kao Chem Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Capacity, Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 99

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 101

…

