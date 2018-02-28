Advanced Visualization Systems Market to Improve its Growth to US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024

The report on the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems analyses the current and future prospects of the market for the software and application products. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a robust combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research forms the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis providing a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation and growing number of acute and chronic patient in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market is segmented according to major types of platform, which include: ultrasound AVS, Magnetic Resonance Imaging AVS, Computed Tomography AVS, Positron Emission Tomography AVS and others (radiotherapy AVS, nuclear medicine AVS, etc.). The market has been further studied from the point of view of major applications of advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems. The market on the basis of application has been categorized into cardiology, oncology, neurology and others (orthopedics, gastrointestinal, gynecology, etc.). The market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user into three segments, viz., hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academics & research.

Additionally, the report contains market attractiveness analysis by geography and competitive landscape by key players. The market attractiveness analysis explains the intensity of competition in the market in different geographies. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market. The report also provides an extensive event impact analysis which gives an insight into major events and their effects on the market in positive and negative sense. The analysis also provides a list of recently launched products.

Geographically, the global advanced visualization systems market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region, which include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Japan, China, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa. The report also profiles major players in the advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Carestream Health, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Fujifilm Holding America Corporation, GE Healthcare, Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated, Philips Healthcare, QI Imaging, LLC, Siemens Healthcare, Terarecon, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Visage Imaging and Visualization Sciences Group.

