ZCorum Continues Global Growth with New Customers in Central America

ZCorum, an industry leader in diagnostics tools and managed services for broadband providers, announced today that they added three new Central American service providers in 2017, and have already increased services at one of those operators, as they expand their presence in international markets.

The three new providers – Channel Broadcasting Cable and Internet, Centaur Cable Network, and Coral Cable Vision – brings the total to four operators in Belize who have now signed on with ZCorum. Each signed multi-year contracts to deploy ZCorum’s broadband diagnostics and analytics tools to give them greater insight into the performance of their network and to better serve their customers. Collectively, the three providers offer cable Internet service to over five thousand residents throughout northern and southern Belize.

Channel Broadcasting Cable and Internet in the port city of Belize City is using TruVizion , ZCorum’s patented flagship diagnostics tool for DOCSIS and Fiber networks. They are also receiving expert Network Operations Center monitoring by ZCorum’s NOC teams.

Centaur Cable Network is based in Orange Walk Town, the fourth largest town in the nation of Belize. They started with the latest in DOCSIS diagnostics with PreEqualization Analyzer and Upstream Analyzer , ZCorum’s Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) and return path monitoring tools. This month Centaur decided to add TruVizion to their agreement, along with provisioning, network monitoring and engineering services.

Coral Cable Vision, located in San Pedro Town, has also deployed Upstream Analyzer and PreEqualization Analyzer. The addition of the diagnostics tools will speed up and sharpen troubleshooting operations.

“Cable operators in the Latin America and Caribbean regions are realizing the value in having diagnostic tools that can locate impairments quickly and efficiently,” said Carlos Bustamante, Vice President of Strategic Technologies. “ZCorum is now providing these operators with modem and CMTS diagnostics that are having positive impacts on their troubleshooting and customer satisfaction.”

“We are so excited to have such a strong presence in Belize with these new additions to our ZCorum family,” said Julie Compann, President and CEO of ZCorum. “Our success in Belize demonstrates our ability to help cable operators in international markets increase their leadership and competitiveness through advanced diagnostics and a superior customer experience.”

About ZCorum

ZCorum provides a suite of broadband diagnostics and managed services to cable companies, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities, helping them increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the subscriber experience. ZCorum offers diagnostics solutions for DOCSIS and Fiber networks, plus managed services that include CPE provisioning, cloud-based VoIP, email hosting, and 24×7 end-user support. For more information, visit http://www.ZCorum.com

